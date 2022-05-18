Phillips 66 (PSX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.97 on June 1st

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.97 per share by the oil and gas company on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92.

Phillips 66 has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Phillips 66 has a dividend payout ratio of 45.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Phillips 66 to earn $8.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.8%.

Shares of PSX opened at $97.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.40 and its 200-day moving average is $81.59. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $98.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.40.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.52). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PSX. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet raised Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 129.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 641 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 68.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth about $127,000. 64.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

