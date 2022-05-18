Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Short Interest Down 17.3% in April

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,490,000 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the April 15th total of 6,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

PECO traded down $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.61. 46,748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 933,640. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.35. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $36.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.06.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.41). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 1.08%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 469.57%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PECO. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 36.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Compass Point began coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.50 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

