Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp is focused on developing immuno-oncology therapeutics based on its proprietary self-delivering RNAi therapeutic platform. The Company’s pipeline consists of RXI-762 and RXI-804 which are in clinical stage. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp, formerly known as RXi Pharmaceuticals Corporation, is based in Marlborough, United States. “
Shares of PHIO opened at $0.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average of $1.06. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $2.47.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHIO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Phio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 304,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 19,242 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 19,691 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 310.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 31,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.15% of the company’s stock.
About Phio Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. develops immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. It offers INTASYL therapeutic platform focuses on targeting tumor and immune cells by regulating genes of the immune system. The company develops PH-762 that activates immune cells to recognize and kill cancer cells by reducing the expression of the checkpoint protein PD-1 for immunotherapy in adoptive cell transfer (ACT); PH-894 that silences the epigenetic protein BRD4, which is an intracellular regulator of gene expression for use in ACT; and PH-804 that targets the suppressive immune receptor TIGIT, which is a checkpoint protein present on T cells and natural killer cells for use in ACT.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Phio Pharmaceuticals (PHIO)
- Roku Stock is Repricing and Resetting Itself
- The Institutions Are Capping Gains In Take-Two Interactive
- Walmart’s “Everyday Low Prices” Gets Burned By Inflation
- VMWare Inc: Strong Revenues and Excellent Potential
- Time to Ride These 3 Mid Cap Momentum Plays
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phio Pharmaceuticals (PHIO)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Phio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.