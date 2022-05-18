Pictet Asset Management SA Has $17.96 Million Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in ResMed were worth $17,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,492 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.37, for a total transaction of $1,375,449.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.62, for a total transaction of $386,957.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,114 shares of company stock worth $9,497,701. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on RMD shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $241.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on ResMed in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $239.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.11.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $197.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.71. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $189.40 and a one year high of $301.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.45.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.12). ResMed had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 26.91%. The firm had revenue of $864.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

