Pictet Asset Management SA Lowers Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Pictet Asset Management SA decreased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,833 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 0.05% of Discover Financial Services worth $17,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

DFS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $154.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.76.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $107.95 on Wednesday. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $98.38 and a twelve month high of $135.69. The firm has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.46 and a 200 day moving average of $115.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 38.42% and a return on equity of 41.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 14.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 11.80%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

