Pictet Asset Management SA Makes New Investment in Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD)

Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,463,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,075,000. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 1.00% of Allbirds as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BIRD. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Allbirds in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allbirds in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in Allbirds in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allbirds during the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Allbirds alerts:

BIRD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Allbirds from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $20.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Allbirds from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Allbirds from $16.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Allbirds from $16.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allbirds presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Allbirds stock opened at $4.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.53. Allbirds, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $32.44.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $62.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allbirds, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Bufano acquired 25,000 shares of Allbirds stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $129,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Allbirds Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allbirds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allbirds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.