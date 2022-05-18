Pictet Asset Management SA Purchases 154,298 Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,035,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,298 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 0.46% of Petco Health and Wellness worth $20,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 915,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,119,000 after acquiring an additional 137,875 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 273.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 723,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,256,000 after buying an additional 529,187 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 2,567.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 15,274 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 574,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,379,000 after buying an additional 133,130 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 4th quarter worth approximately $753,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on WOOF. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Shares of NASDAQ WOOF opened at $19.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.03 and a 200 day moving average of $19.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.03. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.22 and a 12-month high of $28.73.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

