Pictet Asset Management SA Purchases 941 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $19,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries stock opened at $124.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.32 and a 1 year high of $182.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.35.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.25. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 52.33%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PPG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $174.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.13.

In other news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total value of $3,908,171.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,207,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

