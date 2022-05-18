Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 3,765 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Pictet Asset Management SA lowered its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,308 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,765 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 0.05% of First Republic Bank worth $18,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FRC. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 110.6% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FRC shares. UBS Group raised First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $188.00 to $194.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on First Republic Bank from $209.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Republic Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.29.

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $143.70 on Wednesday. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $136.31 and a twelve month high of $222.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.56. The company has a market capitalization of $25.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. First Republic Bank’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 13.71%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

