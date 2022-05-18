PieDAO DOUGH v2 Price Hits $0.0984 (DOUGH)

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (DOUGH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. In the last week, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a total market cap of $1.46 million and approximately $10,855.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0984 or 0.00000341 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Profile

DOUGH is a coin. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 87,161,996 coins and its circulating supply is 14,782,646 coins. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official website is www.piedao.org . The Reddit community for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is https://reddit.com/r/PieDAO . PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official Twitter account is @PieDAO_DeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official message board is medium.com/piedao

According to CryptoCompare, “DOUGH is the PieDAO governance token. Owning DOUGH makes you a member of PieDAO. Holders are capable of participating in the DAO’s governance votes and proposing votes of their own. PieDAO is entering the next phase of its mission to democratize the access to wealth allocation strategies by migrating the currently non-transferable token (DOUGHv1) to a transferable one (DOUGHv2).To further develop the community and to incentivize early adopters through the liquidity mining program the community believes the time is right to start the migration of DOUGH to DOUGH v2. “

Buying and Selling PieDAO DOUGH v2

