Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) Receives $95.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.00.

PLL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ PLL opened at $56.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.11. Piedmont Lithium has a 1 year low of $40.65 and a 1 year high of $79.99.

Piedmont Lithium ( NASDAQ:PLL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The mineral exploration company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.21). As a group, research analysts predict that Piedmont Lithium will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Piedmont Lithium by 1,522.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,149,201 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $83,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,382 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Piedmont Lithium by 28.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 743,695 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $54,283,000 after purchasing an additional 162,476 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Piedmont Lithium by 4.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 584,053 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $31,808,000 after purchasing an additional 25,247 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 389,680 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $28,443,000 after acquiring an additional 153,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,060 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $24,822,000 after acquiring an additional 35,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Lithium Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,116 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the west of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

