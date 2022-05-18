Pigeoncoin (PGN) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $41,276.00

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. Pigeoncoin has a market capitalization of $380,347.70 and approximately $41,276.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded 73.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SIN COIN (SIN) traded 48.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00007062 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000096 BTC.

ETH Fan Token Ecosystem (EFT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Profile

PGN uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars.

