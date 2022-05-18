PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX) Short Interest Down 24.6% in April

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decrease of 24.6% from the April 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NRGX stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.50. 603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,511. PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.72 and a fifty-two week high of $15.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. This is a positive change from PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRGX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 37.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000.

Pimco Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek total return, with a secondary objective to seek to provide high current income.

The fund will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in investments linked to the energy sector and in investments linked to the credit sectors.

Under normal circumstances, the fund will invest, directly or indirectly, at least 66% of its net assets in energy investments.

