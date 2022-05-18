Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE) Insider Robert Disbrow Sells 10,000 Shares

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Rating) insider Robert Disbrow sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.71, for a total transaction of C$17,072.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,414,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$34,852,061.20.

Robert Disbrow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 13th, Robert Disbrow sold 25,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.68, for a total transaction of C$42,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Robert Disbrow sold 10,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.74, for a total value of C$17,426.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Robert Disbrow purchased 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.66 per share, with a total value of C$83,000.00.

On Thursday, May 5th, Robert Disbrow sold 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.83, for a total transaction of C$91,500.00.

On Monday, April 25th, Robert Disbrow bought 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.42 per share, with a total value of C$71,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Robert Disbrow bought 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$77,500.00.

On Monday, April 18th, Robert Disbrow sold 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.70, for a total value of C$85,000.00.

On Thursday, April 14th, Robert Disbrow sold 25,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.66, for a total value of C$41,395.00.

On Monday, April 11th, Robert Disbrow sold 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.60, for a total value of C$80,000.00.

On Friday, April 8th, Robert Disbrow sold 25,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.59, for a total transaction of C$39,750.00.

Shares of PNE opened at C$1.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.41 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.34. Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.30 and a 12-month high of C$1.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$652.49 million and a PE ratio of 8.26.

Pine Cliff Energy ( TSE:PNE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$54.41 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.30 to C$2.25 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Pine Cliff Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

