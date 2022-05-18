Pinebridge Investments L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 94.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 900 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 14,239 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in SEA were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,385 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SEA by 4.1% in the third quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of SEA by 3.3% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,371 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in shares of SEA by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 3,240 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SEA by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SE. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of SEA from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of SEA from $241.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of SEA from $196.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of SEA from $218.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.60.

SEA stock opened at $80.21 on Wednesday. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $54.06 and a 52-week high of $372.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.58 and a 200-day moving average of $172.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.94 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.26. SEA had a negative net margin of 24.64% and a negative return on equity of 36.72%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

