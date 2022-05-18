Pinebridge Investments L.P. Invests $279,000 in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moore Capital Management LP raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 75.8% during the third quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 1,013,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,942,000 after purchasing an additional 437,049 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 98,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the third quarter valued at $14,426,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,001,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,868,000 after buying an additional 298,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at $417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CG opened at $38.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.62 and a 52 week high of $60.62.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.28). The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 41.54%. The company had revenue of $779.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This is a positive change from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is 17.69%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $71.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 85,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $4,874,502.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,671,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,718,217.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 93,969 shares of company stock valued at $5,369,291 in the last three months. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

