Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 98,756 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 97.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,283 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 98,756 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Masco were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Masco during the 4th quarter worth $196,210,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in Masco by 752.8% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,078,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $171,038,000 after buying an additional 2,717,941 shares during the period. Standard Investments LLC increased its position in Masco by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 1,850,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,768,000 after buying an additional 745,000 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Masco by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,229,307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,490,722,000 after buying an additional 615,687 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in Masco during the 3rd quarter worth $28,696,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAS opened at $56.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.11 and its 200-day moving average is $60.32. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $48.78 and a 1-year high of $71.06.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 3,870.83% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.34%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Masco from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America downgraded Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Masco from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.69.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total value of $498,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,878,954.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

