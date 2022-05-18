Pinebridge Investments L.P. Takes $91,000 Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WERN. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 42.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ WERN opened at $40.98 on Wednesday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.29 and a 12 month high of $48.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $764.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 12.09%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WERN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Werner Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and cut their target price for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Stephens cut shares of Werner Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Werner Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

