Pinebridge Investments L.P. Takes Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 362.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 2,733.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Shares of DAR opened at $80.41 on Wednesday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.70 and a 52 week high of $87.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.16 and a 200-day moving average of $71.82.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Darling Ingredients’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Rick A. Elrod sold 54,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $4,137,564.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Bullock sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $56,901.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,092 shares of company stock valued at $5,982,105. 2.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Cowen assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.82.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile (Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.