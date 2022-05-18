Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME) Short Interest Update

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,700 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the April 15th total of 67,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 210,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 112,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 26,345 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 96,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 15,387 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 20,962 shares during the period. 0.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pingtan Marine Enterprise in a report on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of PME traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.92. The company had a trading volume of 46,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,607. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day moving average is $0.69. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Company Profile

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean fishing business. The company catches a range of fish species, such as squid, ribbon fish, croaker fish, and cuttle fish. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 51 squid jigging vessels, 26 trawlers, 25 seine vessels, 13 drifters, 4 longline fishing vessels, and 3 transport vessels, as well as had operating license rights to 20 drifters.

