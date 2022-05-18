Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL)

Equities researchers at Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 40.69% from the company’s previous close.

AMPL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Amplitude from $75.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Amplitude from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Amplitude from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amplitude from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amplitude currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

Shares of AMPL stock opened at $17.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.19. Amplitude has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $87.98.

Amplitude ( NASDAQ:AMPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $53.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.84 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amplitude will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amplitude news, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc acquired 1,824,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.13 per share, with a total value of $34,912,230.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $69,104.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,563,748 shares of company stock worth $49,947,941.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Amplitude in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Amplitude in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in Amplitude by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 164,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Amplitude by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 49,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amplitude in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

