PIXEL Market Capitalization Hits $774,654.66 (PXL)

PIXEL (PXL) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. In the last week, PIXEL has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. PIXEL has a market capitalization of $774,654.66 and approximately $281.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIXEL coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,948.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.85 or 0.00666184 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.95 or 0.00179450 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 35.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004699 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00016086 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Uno Re (UNO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About PIXEL

PXL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

PIXEL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

