Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Receives $96.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PLNT shares. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Planet Fitness from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLNT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 34.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,184,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,915,000 after buying an additional 1,852,867 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 938.3% during the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 3,196,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,049,000 after buying an additional 2,888,217 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,771,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,075,000 after purchasing an additional 748,189 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,301,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,197,000 after buying an additional 60,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,000,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,979,000 after purchasing an additional 55,118 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Planet Fitness stock opened at $71.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.37 and a 200-day moving average of $85.57. Planet Fitness has a twelve month low of $67.39 and a twelve month high of $99.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 111.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.44 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 8.11%. Planet Fitness’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Planet Fitness will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

