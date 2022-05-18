Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) by 125.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 565,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315,000 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Playtika worth $9,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLTK. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Playtika in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Playtika in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Playtika in the fourth quarter worth approximately $179,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Playtika in the fourth quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Playtika by 32.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. 20.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ:PLTK opened at $14.15 on Wednesday. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.57 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.24.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLTK. Citigroup began coverage on Playtika in a research note on Sunday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Playtika from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Playtika from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Playtika from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.45.
About Playtika
Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.
