PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $38.98

PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.98 and last traded at $38.35, with a volume of 389 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.89.

PHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PLDT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PLDT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.22.

PLDT ( NYSE:PHI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PLDT had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The company had revenue of $972.87 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that PLDT Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.8117 per share. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. PLDT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.91%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PLDT by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in PLDT by 1,869.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of PLDT during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PLDT in the first quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PLDT by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 6,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. 2.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLDT Company Profile (NYSE:PHI)

PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

