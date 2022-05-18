Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) Short Interest Update

Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the April 15th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
PLSQF stock remained flat at $$17.83 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.15. Plus500 has a 1-year low of $17.16 and a 1-year high of $20.04.
About Plus500 (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Plus500 (PLSQF)
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Dynatrace: Fundamentals are Positive While Being Punished
- Analog Devices Is Ready To Scale New Highs Despite Tech Wreck
- Now’s The Time To Buy Disney (NYSE: DIS)
- Target Follows Walmart Lower In A Downward Spiral Of Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Plus500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.