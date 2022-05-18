Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) Short Interest Update

Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the April 15th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

PLSQF stock remained flat at $$17.83 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.15. Plus500 has a 1-year low of $17.16 and a 1-year high of $20.04.

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). The company's online trading platform allows its customers to trade CFDs on approximately 2,800 underlying financial instruments, including equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies (availability subject to regulation), shares, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

