PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700,000 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the April 15th total of 4,750,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 678,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNM. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in PNM Resources by 666.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 79,200 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in PNM Resources by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in PNM Resources by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 180,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,916,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in PNM Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in PNM Resources by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 138,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,848,000 after acquiring an additional 13,669 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.66. The stock had a trading volume of 538,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,054. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.45. PNM Resources has a 1-year low of $43.84 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.45.

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $434.08 million during the quarter. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 10.68%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PNM Resources will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 61.50%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PNM shares. Mizuho increased their target price on PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on PNM Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

