Polis (POLIS) Price Down 10.9% Over Last Week

Polis (POLIS) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. One Polis coin can currently be bought for $0.0815 or 0.00000284 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Polis has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar. Polis has a total market capitalization of $801,112.59 and $1,098.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003999 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.48 or 0.00405738 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004585 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded 50.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000206 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 266.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.59 or 0.00158793 BTC.

Polis Profile

Polis (CRYPTO:POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. Polis’ official website is polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling Polis

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

