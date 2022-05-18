Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Receives $108.20 Average PT from Analysts

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.20.

BPOP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Popular from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st.

In related news, Director C Kim Goodwin sold 8,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $652,727.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,143,963.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Popular during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Popular by 485.0% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Popular in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Popular in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Popular by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BPOP traded down $2.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.81. The company had a trading volume of 556,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,484. Popular has a twelve month low of $68.31 and a twelve month high of $99.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.09 and its 200-day moving average is $84.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.96.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.39. Popular had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 31.84%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Popular will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is 19.96%.

Popular Company Profile (Get Rating)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

