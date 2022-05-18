Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Poseida Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing therapeutics for high unmet medical needs. The company is developing a pipeline of solutions for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors, as well as vivo programs for liver-directed gene therapies for rare diseases. In addition, it offers CAR-T therapies for the treatment for cancer. Poseida Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PSTX. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 9th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Poseida Therapeutics from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Poseida Therapeutics from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.25.

NASDAQ PSTX opened at $2.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Poseida Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $11.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $31.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.75 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Poseida Therapeutics will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSTX. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $182,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $50,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 2.0% in the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 239,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 456.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 153,400 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 3.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 220,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 8,329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company develops P-PSMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).

