Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the April 15th total of 1,780,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 460,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on POWI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Power Integrations currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.67.

In related news, VP Clifford Walker sold 1,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total value of $136,966.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 110,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,097,633.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $224,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,266 shares of company stock valued at $1,387,889. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 270,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,084,000 after acquiring an additional 26,770 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 8,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 1,163.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 34,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 32,140 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 106,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,885,000 after acquiring an additional 28,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. 98.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Power Integrations stock traded down $4.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,182. Power Integrations has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $110.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.45.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $182.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Power Integrations will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 25.71%.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

