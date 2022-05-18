Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,306 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $10,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 12,882.2% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,752,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716,169 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,113,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,134,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,850,000 after acquiring an additional 501,705 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,639,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,917,000 after acquiring an additional 395,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,614,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $987,886,000 after buying an additional 323,707 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.57.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $155.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.22. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.97 and a twelve month high of $170.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.15. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.27%.

In related news, EVP John J. Morris sold 47,006 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total value of $7,901,708.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at $16,046,994.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total value of $452,812.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,233.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,013 shares of company stock valued at $16,222,631. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

