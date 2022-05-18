Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,988 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $10,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 17.2% in the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.2% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 50,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $5,647,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 25.6% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,526,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,942,000 after purchasing an additional 311,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $192.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.64.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $212.24 on Wednesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.25 and a twelve month high of $249.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.08.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $205,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

