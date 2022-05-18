Private Advisor Group LLC Has $14.57 Million Stock Position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR – Get Rating) by 46.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 321,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283,985 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 2.37% of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates worth $14,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDRR opened at $42.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.88. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a 12-month low of $39.83 and a 12-month high of $46.15.

