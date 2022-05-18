Private Advisor Group LLC Has $15.21 Million Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,238 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 33,386 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $15,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,632 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 26,784 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after buying an additional 13,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,863,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $173,578,000 after buying an additional 7,509 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MU shares. Wedbush raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $73.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.67 and a twelve month high of $98.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.35 and its 200-day moving average is $81.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.18.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 28.95%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 5.03%.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $425,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

