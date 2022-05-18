Private Advisor Group LLC Has $15.79 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,842 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 8,529 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $15,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at $593,241,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $445,585,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 13.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,998,896 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,302,244,000 after purchasing an additional 467,894 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Adobe by 17.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,393,319 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,377,882,000 after purchasing an additional 349,132 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 919,409 shares of the software company’s stock worth $521,362,000 after purchasing an additional 324,649 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. BNP Paribas began coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 target price for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Adobe from $685.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $545.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $587.75.

Shares of ADBE opened at $409.65 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $370.27 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $426.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $513.88. The firm has a market cap of $193.56 billion, a PE ratio of 40.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.07. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total value of $1,197,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

