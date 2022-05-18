Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) by 1,032.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 333,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304,027 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $10,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 245.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,580,000 after buying an additional 130,888 shares in the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth $859,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 106,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after buying an additional 14,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SDVY stock opened at $26.70 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.78. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $25.02 and a 12 month high of $31.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%.

