Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 27,189 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 27,189 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $13,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 502,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $142,358,000 after acquiring an additional 9,722 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 189,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,119,000 after buying an additional 98,262 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,185,000 after buying an additional 8,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eversept Partners LP lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 6,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $206.69 on Wednesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.11 and a 1-year high of $285.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $224.60 and a 200-day moving average of $243.05. The stock has a market cap of $39.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.07. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

IQV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on IQVIA from $275.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised IQVIA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $231.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut IQVIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.47.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

