Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 407,442 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 522,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407,442 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $13,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000.

GOVT stock opened at $23.93 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.57.

