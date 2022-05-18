Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 50,446 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 129,296 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 50,446 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $11,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 564.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,862,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $336,513,000 after buying an additional 3,281,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Oracle by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $971,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,602 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,526,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,001,088 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,395,455,000 after purchasing an additional 683,095 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Oracle by 22,168.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 684,741 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $59,716,000 after purchasing an additional 681,666 shares during the period. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.09.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $71.88 on Wednesday. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $68.97 and a 1-year high of $106.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.85. The company has a market capitalization of $191.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 49.04%.

In other news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

