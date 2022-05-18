Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 8,934 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,934 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $10,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,704,000. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Catherine P. Lego bought 1,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $460.35 per share, for a total transaction of $799,167.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 49,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,013,356.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total value of $378,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,054,418.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Lam Research from $790.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on Lam Research from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $583.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $670.90.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $512.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $71.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $496.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $584.10. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $442.53 and a one year high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by ($0.08). Lam Research had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 75.51%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.49 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 31.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 18.76%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

