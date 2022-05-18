Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,006 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Prologis by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management boosted its position in Prologis by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 0.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Prologis by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 2.1% during the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total transaction of $210,168.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $7,305,771.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,692,142.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.42.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $125.90 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.17. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.39 and a 52 week high of $174.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $93.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.82.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.99. Prologis had a net margin of 77.08% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.33%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

