Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,365,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its holdings in Prologis by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 9,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Prologis by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 62,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,550,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital LP acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $480,000. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

PLD stock opened at $125.90 on Wednesday. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.39 and a 12 month high of $174.54. The firm has a market cap of $93.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.99. Prologis had a net margin of 77.08% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.33%.

In other news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $7,305,771.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,692,142.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total transaction of $210,168.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLD. Raymond James boosted their target price on Prologis from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Prologis from $172.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.42.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

