Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAGW) Short Interest Update

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAGW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the April 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II stock. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAGW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 419,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PSAGW traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.18. The company had a trading volume of 9,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,470. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $1.50.

