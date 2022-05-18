ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Trading Down 9.6%

Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating) were down 9.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $29.55 and last traded at $29.81. Approximately 3,989,250 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 129,932,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.96.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.59.

Get ProShares UltraPro QQQ alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 725.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,431,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,340 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 16,535.1% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 613,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,674,000 after purchasing an additional 609,482 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 221.2% in the first quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 734,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,728,000 after purchasing an additional 505,731 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 550.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 429,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,454,000 after purchasing an additional 363,153 shares during the period. Finally, DRW Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 9,128.8% in the first quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 226,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,149,000 after purchasing an additional 223,565 shares during the period.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.