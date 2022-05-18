ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Trading 5.4% Higher

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $52.93 and last traded at $52.65. 853,237 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 96,939,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.95.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.37 and a 200 day moving average of $38.77.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

