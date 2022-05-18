Prospector Partners LLC Acquires 4,200 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Prospector Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,478,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,870,000 after acquiring an additional 315,655 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.3% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,577,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,876,000 after acquiring an additional 810,559 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,670,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,918,000 after acquiring an additional 642,825 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,339,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,484,000 after buying an additional 3,257,303 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.1% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 13,314,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,391,000 after buying an additional 148,928 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.48.

Shares of C stock traded down $1.73 on Wednesday, hitting $49.32. 31,746,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,595,416. The firm has a market cap of $97.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.61. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.40 and a 52 week high of $80.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

