Prospector Partners LLC Acquires 8,150 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Prospector Partners LLC boosted its stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 8,150 shares during the period. Voya Financial accounts for approximately 1.5% of Prospector Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Prospector Partners LLC owned 0.18% of Voya Financial worth $13,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOYA. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 21.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,063,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,430,000 after buying an additional 187,441 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 305.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 304 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 24.9% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 30,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 6,108 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 6.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.56.

In related news, insider Robert L. Grubka sold 2,500 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $171,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VOYA stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.90. 1,549,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,315,099. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.97 and a 12 month high of $74.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.31.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. Voya Financial had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 9.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.66%.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

