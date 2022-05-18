Prospector Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Prospector Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $9,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. FMR LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 27.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,158,000 after buying an additional 36,888 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in PPG Industries by 5.2% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PPG Industries by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,453,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in PPG Industries by 377.3% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,392 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 10,586 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in PPG Industries by 27.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,232,434 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $176,250,000 after purchasing an additional 263,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PPG shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.13.

In other PPG Industries news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,171.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,207,620.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

PPG traded down $4.77 on Wednesday, reaching $119.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,077,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,552. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.16. The company has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.47. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.32 and a 52-week high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.33%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

