Prospector Partners LLC Has $23.18 Million Stock Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Prospector Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 329,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,650 shares during the period. Brown & Brown makes up 2.7% of Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $23,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at about $8,149,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Brown & Brown by 135.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Brown & Brown by 14.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 352,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,557,000 after purchasing an additional 43,494 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Brown & Brown by 16.6% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 46,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Brown & Brown by 5.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BRO traded down $3.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.26. 1,612,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,877,759. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.27. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.41 and a 1-year high of $74.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 19.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

In other news, Director Hugh M. Brown acquired 824 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.66 per share, with a total value of $49,159.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 49,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,950,306.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III acquired 1,670 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.99 per share, with a total value of $100,183.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,542.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

BRO has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.11.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

